NATPE Miami Event Will Be In-Person

After holding its annual trade show event virtually earlier this year, the National Association of Television Program Executives said it will hold its next conference in-person Jan. 18-20 in Miami.

The organization said a list of speakers and an event schedule will be announced soon.

NATPE said the Miami event will follow the highest standards and COVID-related protocols to keep exhibitors, buyers, sponsors, honorees, partners and all attendees safe, including: mandatory proof of vaccination for all attendees, outdoor tents for select sessions and meetings, and designated NATPE Safe zones fully controlled by the event production team. More information on NATPE Safe protocols is available here.

“We are thrilled to see our exhibitors, sponsors coming back to Miami and to be welcoming new partners as we are ready to be the new year’s first major platform for the business of content as the industry continues to evolve globally,” NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel said in a statement. “All of us at NATPE are hard at work building a strong program focusing on new business, new markets, and financing. But most importantly, we look forward to NATPE Miami as a time to celebrate our return in person for what is sure to be a productive and educational week in the content industry.”