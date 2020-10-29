NATPE Slates Virtual Miami Conference in January

NATPE is taking its annual Miami, Florida, conference online in January 2021, due to ongoing limits on in-person gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Miami conference will take place Jan. 19-22, and the marketplace associated with it will be held Jan. 19-29. NATPE's January 2020 Miami conference, before the pandemic hit, was an in-person affair but the NATPE Streaming Plus and NATPE Budapest International conferences this year were held virtually.

NATPE also scheduled a new virtual conference, NATPE Segregation, Segmentation & Storytelling for Feb. 16. It's intended to explore the business of Black TV, the association said, including talent, perspectives and voices in TV programming.

Other new virtual conferences are on tap: NATPE Sports is set for March 23 and NATPE News is scheduled for April 7. More information is at natpe.com.