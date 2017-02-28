JP Bommel Named President, CEO of NATPE

JP Bommel has been named president and CEO of NATPE, after having served as managing director and COO of the association, said NATPE chairman Andy Kaplan on Tuesday.

“NATPE Miami 2017, the first with JP at the helm, was a huge success with compelling new tracks and record numbers of international attendees. JP has a strong track record and I’m excited to continue working with him on our shared vision for NATPE, building on its substantial reach and relevance as the industry continues to evolve around the world and across platforms,” said Kaplan, who’s also president of worldwide networks at Sony Pictures Television.



In January, Bommel oversaw his first NATPE at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Resorts in Miami Beach, Fla., adding three new tracks to the conference: NATPE Music, NATPE Scripted and the NATPE Station Group Summit. Looking ahead, Bommel will focus on establishing new membership tiers for the organization, creating year-round offerings from NATPE and expanding its 2017 conference in Budapest this summer.



Bommel, who replaces the retiring Rod Perth, has been NATPE’s managing director and chief operating officer since August 2015. Prior to that, he founded Barton Creek Intl., which developed global events and created strategic partnerships. He also served as VP, business development, entertainment for Reed Midem from 2005-2013, where he was responsible for sales and business development for entertainment conferences such as MIPTV/MIPCOM and MIDEM (music). He’s also been VP, global marketing for EMI/Capitol, Sony Music and BMG.



Bommel received his education in Paris and is a citizen of both the U.S. and the E.U.

