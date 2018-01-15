NATPE 2018: PPI Renews 'Cityline,' 'Just for Laughs: Gags'

Los Angeles-based PPI Releasing has renewed two of its shows ahead of NATPE 2018 in Miami:Cityline and Just for Laughs: Gags.



PPI launched Rogers Media-produced Cityline off of Canada’s City Television in September 2017 on stations owned by the Hearst, Graham and Weigel station groups.



In 2018, the show will be offered with 10 minutes of local and five minutes of national barter per hour or five minutes of local and two and a half minutes of national barter per half hour. Stations can acquire either one-hour or half-hour daily versions of the program, which is hosted by Tracy Moore. Cityline has been airing in Canada since 1989.



Just for Laughs: Gags is being renewed through seasons three and four on Tribune Broadcasting and other station groups. The show, which airs on U.S. TV stations in syndication, launched on French-Canadian network Canal D in 2000 and localized versions of the format have since aired on different networks around the world since then, including on ABC and Telemundo in the U.S. Stations can acquire the show both as a Monday-through-Friday and as a weekend play, both on an all-barter basis.

