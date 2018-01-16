NATPE 2018: NBCU Clears 'Chicago PD' in More Than 75% of U.S.

NBCUniversal has cleared off-network drama Chicago P.D. into broadcast syndication in more than 75% of the country to launch this fall as a Monday-Friday strip, said Sean O’Boyle, executive vice president of syndication sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Besides the Fox Owned TV Stations, which were previously announced, Chicago P.D. will air on station groups including Sinclair, Tribune, Hearst, Gray, Nexstar, Graham Media, Sunbeam, Weigel, Scripps, Meredith, Hubbard, Raycom, Quincy, Griffin Communications, Capitol Broadcasting and more.



The one-hour drama comes from Dick Wolf and it’s the second in his so-called Chicago franchise, including Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. As its name suggests, Chicago P.D. is a police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, which investigates organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders, among other things.

Chicago P.D. premiered on NBC on January 8, 2014. It stars Jason Beghe as Det. Sgt. Hank Voight as well as Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati and Elias Koteas. It was created by Wolf and Matt Olmstead, and developed by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. Wolf and Haas executive produce along with Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Arthur Forney and Terry Miller. It’s produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.