Fox TV Stations to Add 'Chicago PD' This Fall

The Fox Television Stations have picked up NBCUniversal’sChicago P.D. for weekday syndication starting next September, said Sean O’Boyle, executive vice president of syndication sales for NBCU Domestic Television Distribution on Monday.

The one-hour drama is set to air on Fox owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Orlando and Charlotte, among others.



The series, from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, was the second procedural drama on NBC to be set in Chicago. The police drama tells stories about the Chicago Police Department’s elite intelligence unit.



The drama stars Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.



Wolf created the show with Matt Olmstead, and it was developed by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. Besides Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Arthur Forney and Terry Miller. It’s produced by Wolf Entertainment in associate with Universal Television.

