‘Nash Bridges’ Movie on USA Nov. 27
Don Johnson, Cheech Marin back for reboot of ‘90s cop show
USA Network premieres movie Nash Bridges Saturday, Nov. 27. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin, who starred in the original series, come back as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.
The movie, directed by Greg Beeman, runs two hours. Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James and Alexia Garcia are also in the cast.
Village Roadshow Television produced Nash Bridges. Don Johnson, Bill Chais, Greg Beeman and Carlton Cuse executive produce.
Don Johnson stars in NBC comedy Kenan and was in HBO’s Watchmen. He was on Miami Vice in the ‘80s.
Cheech Marin is half of ‘70s comedy duo Cheech & Chong.
Nash Bridges ran 1996 to 2001 on CBS. Cuse created the show.
