‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ on Discovery Plus Aug. 22

Naked and Afraid of Love, featuring 16 naked strangers tackling survival and romance, starts Aug. 22 on Discovery Plus. Eight single men and eight single women face the elements in the Philippines.

“Today’s dating world has become filtered -- through the clothes we wear, personas we share online, and the preferences we set before we even begin swiping,” said Discovery Plus. “But what if the filters, pressures, and often unrealistic standards of modern dating were completely stripped away and we were left only with our most primal wants and needs? What would that expose about who we really are? What kind of partner would we attract?”

Naked and Afraid, featuring one naked man and one naked woman fending for themselves, and each other, in the wild, has had 12 seasons on Discovery.

Discovery Plus calls the new show “the most extreme dating experience of all time.”

“First kisses, fights, and love triangles are on the horizon as the men and women move through the challenge and are introduced to others on the island,” said the streaming network. “As the paradigm of how people traditionally fall in love is reversed, and awkward first meetings in their birthday suits ensue, the men and women journey through the stages of a courtship. All the while, figuring out if this other person has the potential to be their forever mate in the real world – and what they look like with their clothes on.”

Naked and Afraid of Love is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock the executive producers. For Discovery, Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara are executive producers.