‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Begins on Discovery May 24

Naked and Afraid XL, which sees 12 survivalists try to survive 40 days without food, water or clothing in South Africa, begins on Discovery May 24. “To make it through this 40-day challenge alive, every survivalist will have to earn every step, while weak links will be cast out for the greater good of the group,” said Discovery. “All must give it their all or get out.”

All episodes of Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL are on Discovery Go and Discovery.com. Past episodes are also on Hulu.

Discovery hosts Naked and Afraid Watch Party, with commentary from past players. That began May 3 and airs May 10, May 17, May 31, June 14 and June 19. Naked and Afraid XL Clothed and Opinionated happens May 24, June 7 and June 28.

For the new season of XL, four teams of Naked and Afraid veterans compete. They include Dawn Dussault, Joshua Bell, Kate Wentworth, Makani Nalu, Wes Harper, Seth Reece and Ryan Eacret.

The Naked and Afraid franchise is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and David Story and David Kirkwood are executive producers. Michael Gara is executive producer for Discovery.