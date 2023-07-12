NAB Show New York To Take Place Oct. 24-26

A general view of the show floor at 2022’s NAB Show New York at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

NAB Show New York happens at the Jacob Javits Center in New York October 24-26. Educational seminars start October 24 and exhibits take place October 25-26.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and held annually, NAB Show New York offers hands-on learning, discovery and insights into the technology and business strategies that are transforming media and entertainment.

Among the many seminars and sessions lined up for October, Streaming Summit occurs October 24 and 25, and touches upon bundling of content, live streaming and monetizing video. The Marconi Awards, given out to the best in radio, happens October 25, as does TV2025: Monetizing the Future, which brings together TV station group C-level talent to discuss how changing technology is affecting revenue. Broadcast Content Summit, a dual-track program for content producers, programmers, talent, production and creative professionals, happens October 26.

Close to 10,000 attendees checked out the 2022 New York show, with 245 exhibitors.

Registration is open for the 2023 affair.

The annual NAB Show happens in Las Vegas April 13-17, 2004.