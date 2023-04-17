NAB Show: ‘60 Minutes’ Gets Insight Award at NAB Show

60 Minutes was given the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Insight Award at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 17. Bill Owens, executive producer, was there to accept the award.

The Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public’s understanding of the role, operation, history or impact of media in our society, said the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. LeVar Burton got the first Insight Award at the NAB Show last year.

Don Hewitt created 60 Minutes in 1968 and Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner were the original hosts.

“60 Minutes has set the standard for broadcast journalism during its historic run, enriching the lives of generations of Americans with its coverage of the events, people and stories that shape our lives,” said LABF co-chairs Jack Goodman, former NAB general counsel, and Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group chief communications officer. “The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is thrilled to honor 60 Minutes with the Insight Award in recognition of its seminal place in television history, trailblazing legacy of prestigious journalism and outstanding contributions to our society.”

Owens is the third 60 Minutes executive producer in the 55-year history of the show. A 35-year CBS News veteran, he took over 60 Minutes in 2019.

“At this moment in time, the country deserves an hour of well-told, well-researched news that is going to make them think,” he said. “We take our responsibility very seriously at 60 Minutes, and I am deeply honored to be able to carry on Don Hewitt’s vision, and protect the work and legacy of Mike, Morley [Safer], Ed [Bradley] and Diane [Sawyer]. I would sooner step down than change the way this American institution works.”