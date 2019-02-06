Bill Owens Named ‘60 Minutes’ Exec Producer

Bill Owens has been named executive producer of 60 Minutes. Incoming CBS News president/senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky made the announcement. He starts immediately and reports to Zirinsky.

Owens has been executive editor of 60 Minutes since 2008.

“Bill Owens is steeped in the storytelling style audiences have come to expect from 60 Minutes,” said Zirinsky. “He has led the broadcast to some of its most important and timely journalism these past few months, during one of its most crucial periods. We are fortunate to be able to put such a talented veteran in charge of this iconic program. I am confident that with Bill and the seasoned team of journalists involved in this broadcast you will see more of the kind of work that’s made 60 Minutes the most-watched news program in America.”

Jeff Fager was executive producer of 60 Minutes until he was dismissed in September following a text message he sent to a CBS reporter demanding that she be fair in covering a story about him related to sexual misconduct.

Owens joined the 60 Minutes senior staff in 2007 as senior broadcast producer. He had that same title previously at CBS Evening News. He first joined 60 Minutes in 2003. Previously, he was CBS News’ senior White House producer.

“To be named the executive producer of 60 Minutes is an inspiring responsibility and a privilege,” said Owens. “I am honored to work alongside the best journalists in the business who cover the most important stories from around the world. I promise that will never change.”

Owens launched 60 Minutes Sports in 2012. It ran for five seasons on Showtime.

Early in his career, Owens was national desk assignment editor, field producer and desk assistant for CBS News and for WCBS New York. He held a summer internship at CBS News in 1988.