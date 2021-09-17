Murdochs See Lower Total Compensation for Fiscal 2021 at Fox
Chairman Rupert Murdoch got $31.1 million
The Murdochs who run Fox Corp. received lower total compensation for the year ended June 30, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.
Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s total compensation was $31.1 million, down from $34 million the previous year.
The biggest change in compensation for Murdoch was the change in value in his pension and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings, which was $13.7 million a year ago and $9.9 million for 2021. His salary and stock awards were down, while non-equity incentive plan compensation rose.
Murdoch’s son Lachlan, the company’s executive chairman and CEO, received $27.7 million, down from $29.2 million in fiscal 2020. The change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings was the biggest difference for Lachlan Murdoch as well. His salary was down, as were his stock awards, while non-equity incentive plan competition rose.
John Nallen, Fox’s chief operating officer, saw his total compensation dip to $12.5 million from $13.1 million a year ago.
Chief legal and policy officer Viet Dihn’s compensation rose slightly to $12.4 million from $12.1 million and chief financial officer Steven Tomsic’s pay rose to $7.5 million from $6.9 million.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
