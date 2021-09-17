Trending

Murdochs See Lower Total Compensation for Fiscal 2021 at Fox

Chairman Rupert Murdoch got $31.1 million

Rupert Murdoch (left) and his son Lachlan Murdoch at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Rupert Murdoch (left) and Lachlan Murdoch (Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Murdochs who run Fox Corp. received lower total compensation for the year ended June 30, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s total compensation was $31.1 million, down from $34 million the previous year. 

The biggest change in compensation for Murdoch was the change in value in his pension and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings, which was $13.7 million a year ago and $9.9 million for 2021. His salary and stock awards were down, while non-equity incentive plan compensation rose.

Murdoch’s son Lachlan, the company’s executive chairman and CEO, received $27.7 million, down from $29.2 million in fiscal 2020. The change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings was the biggest difference for Lachlan Murdoch as well. His salary was down, as were his stock awards, while non-equity incentive plan competition rose.

John Nallen, Fox’s chief operating officer, saw his total compensation dip to $12.5 million from $13.1 million a year ago. 

Chief legal and policy officer Viet Dihn’s compensation rose slightly to $12.4 million from $12.1 million and chief financial officer Steven Tomsic’s pay rose to $7.5 million from $6.9 million.

