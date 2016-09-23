Rupert Murdoch’s Pay Tops Sons’ at Fox

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, saw his total compensation rise to $34.6 million in fiscal 2016 from $27.8 million the prior year, according to documents files with the SEC.

Murdoch passed the CEO title to his son James Murdoch, whose pay also went up to $26.4 million from $15.1 million.

Related: Juenger Downgrades 21st Century Fox Stock

Rupert Murdoch’s other son, Lachlan Murdoch, also executive chairman of the company, earned $23.7 million. He didn’t have an executive role at 21st Century Fox the year before.

Former COO Chase Carey earned $29.2 million, up from $23.2 million. He continues to serve on the company’s board and as vice chairman.