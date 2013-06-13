John Nallen Named CFO at 21st Century Fox

News Corp. said that CFO David DeVoe plans to retire at the

end of its fiscal year in June and that John Nallen has been appointed senior

executive VP and CFO of 21st Century Fox.

Nallen, who joined News Corp. in 1995, has served as deputy

chief financial officer since 2001. He will report to CEO Rupert Murdoch and

president Chase Carey. 21st Century Fox will be the company's new name after it

spins off its publishing assets.

"John Nallen has been a valued member of News Corp.'s

executive management team for the past 18 years," Murdoch said in a statement.

"Chase and I, and the entire management team, recognize John as a uniquely

talented executive whose leadership, track record and discipline will help us

unlock the benefits that the separation will make possible for 21st Century

Fox."

DeVoe will maintain a seat on 21st Century Fox's board of

directors remain a senior adviser to the company.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to Dave for

his enormous contributions to News Corp. over nearly three decades in which he

has played a pivotal role in building the company into a global leader,"

Murdoch said in a statement. "He is a world-class executive whose stellar

financial stewardship can be credited for the enviable financial position we're

in at this exciting time in the company's evolution."

"It's

been a privilege to serve as the chief financial officer for the world's

greatest media company for over 20 years," DeVoe said. "To work with Rupert as

he built News Corp. into one of the most dynamic companies of all time was the

opportunity of a lifetime."