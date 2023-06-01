‘Murder, She Wrote’ Marathon on Start TV Before It Joins Daily Lineup

Murder, She Wrote joins the Start TV lineup with a marathon around the 4th of July. The Angela Lansbury series then moves to its regular seven-days-a-week slots at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET/PT July 5.

Start TV, owned by Weigel Broadcasting, showcases dramas featuring empowered female lead characters.

Murder, She Wrote follows mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher, portrayed by Lansbury, who solves murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine. The show went for 12 seasons on CBS, amassing 264 episodes. It was nominated for the outstanding drama Emmy three times, with six Golden Globe nominations in the same category. For her part, Lansbury was nominated for a dozen Emmys and ten Golden Globes.

Lansbury died in October at 96.

Start TV offers 65 episodes and two Murder, She Wrote movies beginning Sunday, July 2 at 12 p.m. ET/PT and continuing through to Wednesday, July 5 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Also airing on Start TV are Rizzoli & Isles, The Closer, Crossing Jordan, Medium and Major Crimes, among other dramas.

Start TV is available in over 82% of the country on select cable and satellite systems and streams on Frndly TV and Philo.