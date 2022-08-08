Multicultural Audiences Take More CTV Streaming Apps: App Science

Multicultural audiences are bigger streamers than general market audiences, according to a new report from App Science.

For example, Hispanic American households have seven connected TV streaming apps, compared to five in general market homes.

Hispanic homes are 24% more likely to have streaming apps than the general market. At the same time African American homes are 31% more likely to have streaming apps and Asian American homes are 37% more likely to be streaming.

Sports, crime and drama were the most popular CTV viewing genres among multicultural audiences, according to App Science, a subsidiary of Sabio Holdings.

App Science’s first Multicultural Trends Report said that viewers in each of those multicultural groups were at least four times more likely to watch shows in those genres than general market viewers.

In Hispanic American households, the most popular CTV streaming apps were Dazn, HGTV Go, VRV, Movies Anywhere, Freeform and Showtime. Top streaming apps on mobile include Canela TV, Univision Now, Telemundo, Vix, YouTube Kids and Viki.

In African American households there were seven CTV streaming apps on average. The most popular CTV apps were Showtime, Livestream, Epix, Xfinity Stream, Pluto TV and Freeform. The top streaming apps on mobile were Worldstar, Starz, Buzzvideo, Xumo, Crackle and Tubi.

Asian American households averaged eight CTV apps, compared to six for the general market. The most popular apps in Asian American homes were Hotstar, Dramafever, Roku, Dailymotion, Sling TV and Vimeo. The top streaming apps on mobile were OnDemand Korea, Viki, Dailymotion, HBO Go and Crunchyroll.

“With this report, we aim to help advertisers to better understand multicultural audiences, so they can learn how to best connect with them and drive more effective advertising,” said Helen Lum, executive VP at App Science.

Data for the report was sourced from App Science’s proprietary 55 million household graph, which is powered by human behavioral signals from mobile and CTV device databases and enhanced with third party consumer data to provide consumption habits of U.S. households. ■