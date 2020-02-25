Crunchyroll Sets Slate of Original Anime Series

Crunchyroll, AT&T’s anime streaming brand, is rolling out its first full slate of original series.

The shows, starting with the fantastical mystery In/Spectre, which is streaming now, will cover a variety of genres and roll out over the course of the year.

“Since our launch in 2006, Crunchyroll has been at the forefront of anime fandom and a driving force in the popularizing of this beloved genre worldwide,” said Joanne Waage, general manager of Crunchyroll. “In keeping with this tradition, we are incredibly excited to announce our first slate of Crunchyroll Originals. These stories range from the traditional to the innovative, blending eastern and western ideas within the spectrum of anime. We hope this content will not only delight our current fans but also create a pathway for new fans to fall in love with this amazing art form.”

Upcoming Crunchyroll originals include:

Tower of God - A Crunchyroll and Webtoon Production, based on the comic series Tower of God created by SIU and published by Webtoon. This dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by Telecom Animation Film. Production Management provided by Sola Entertainment. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.

Onyx Equinox - In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.

The God of High School - A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series The God of High School created by Yongje Park and published by Webtoon, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by Mappa. Production Management provided by Sola Entertainment. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Noblesse - A Crunchyroll and Webtoon Production, based on the comic series Noblesse from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by Webtoon, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Animation produced by Production I.G. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title)” - Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters - a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin - as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

FreakAngels - After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

High Guardian Spice - In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has been co-producing original content since 2015, working with partner in Japan. The originals will come on top of 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes of acquired shows available to viewers.