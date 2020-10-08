MTV International Adds Short-Form Digital Shows

MTV International is adding remotely filmed short form shows to its digital lineup that will stream this month on social platform.

Celebrity Bumps Mike + Perri premieres Thursday on MTV International’s YouTube, MTV UK’s Facebook and BET International’s Facebook pages.

MTV's Living the Dream will premiere Oct. 15 on the same sites.

(Image credit: MTV International)

“This year we’ve had to pivot to find new ways of making great relatable content due to the challenges faced in production. Having been produced remotely and all self-shot, these short form realities have raised the bar on an even more intimate viewing experience for fans,” said Craig Orr, VP, original content and development, Youth and Entertainment at ViacomCBS Networks International.

Celebrity Bumps follows former athletes turned TV personalities Mike and Perri Edwards as they get ready to become parents.

The show is made by Appeal TV and executive produced by Jack Attwell, managing director of Appeal TV and Jaime Brannan and Craig Orr of MTV International.

(Image credit: MTV International)

MTV’s Living The Dream features a group of male Love Island alums who now live together. The show is made by True North and executive produced by Rebecca Saponiere and Fiona O’Sullivan for True North and Jaimie Brannan and Craig Orr for MTV International.

“BET International is thrilled to support these MTV International productions by amplifying the digital stories to the BET International audiences around the world,” said Monde Twala, senior VP of ViacomCBS Networks Africa.