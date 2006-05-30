MTV Hip Hops With Sway
By Anne Becker
MTV greenlighted Sway’s Hip Hop Owner’s Manual, its first original series for the mobile platform, and inked a three-year, multiplatform contract with the show’s host, MTV News correspondent Sway Calloway.
Sway’s Hip Hop, which debuted as a pilot across MTV Mobile’s carriers, will feature Calloway explaining slang terms from hip-hop songs. Under Calloway’s new multiplatform deal, the first of its kind according to MTV, he will develop and executive-produce series across MTV’s digital platforms.
Calloway joined MTV News in 2000 as the network’s hip-hop expert.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.