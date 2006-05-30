MTV Hip Hops With Sway

MTV greenlighted Sway’s Hip Hop Owner’s Manual, its first original series for the mobile platform, and inked a three-year, multiplatform contract with the show’s host, MTV News correspondent Sway Calloway.

Sway’s Hip Hop, which debuted as a pilot across MTV Mobile’s carriers, will feature Calloway explaining slang terms from hip-hop songs. Under Calloway’s new multiplatform deal, the first of its kind according to MTV, he will develop and executive-produce series across MTV’s digital platforms.

Calloway joined MTV News in 2000 as the network’s hip-hop expert.