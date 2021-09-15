MTV Gave the 2021 VMAs TV’s Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 12.

An MTV promo for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards tops our ranking. This marks the third week in a row at No. 1 for the TV tentpole, which aired on Sunday.

The rest of our top five is dominated by Fox, which hypes new drama ​​Our Kind of People in second place, the new season of 9-1-1 in fourth, and new musical comedy-drama The Big Leap in fifth. NBC rounds out the ranking with a promo for new drama Ordinary Joe in third.

Notably, the 9-1-1 spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (137), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 500,877,907

Interruption Rate: 2.55%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,391,820

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $482,961

2) Our Kind of People, Fox

Impressions: 292,271,251

Interruption Rate: 1.02%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,187,444

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,477,059

3) Ordinary Joe, NBC

Impressions: 282,388,950

Interruption Rate: 1.74%

Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,863,832

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $115,685

Impressions: 263,729,100

Interruption Rate: 1.09%

Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $741,929

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,134,010

5) The Big Leap, Fox

Impressions: 261,703,260

Interruption Rate: 1.08%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,307,511

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,303,174

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).