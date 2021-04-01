NBC Orders ‘Ordinary Joe’ Series

NBC has ordered drama Ordinary Joe to series. The show explores the three parallel lives of the main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. Ordinary Joe asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail are in the cast.

Executive producers are Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn and Howard Klein.

“I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, entertainment and streaming. “We love how Ordinary Joe lets us experience the universal question of ‘what if’ through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines.”

20th Television, Universal Television, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts are producing Ordinary Joe. Adam Davidson is directing and exec producing the pilot.