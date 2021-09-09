MTV Again Gives the 2021 VMAs TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 5.

An MTV promo for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — set to air Sunday, Sept. 12 — is No. 1. This marks the second week in a row in the top spot for the venerable tentpole show.

The rest of our top five is evenly split between cable networks and traditional broadcasters. HGTV builds excitement for Help! I Wrecked My House in second place, and FX hypes American Crime Story: Impeachment in third. Meanwhile, Fox dials up excitement for the season premiere of 9-1-1 in fourth, and ABC previews its reboot of The Wonder Years, featuring narration by Don Cheadle, in fifth.

Notably, the 9-1-1 spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (114), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 360,989,192

Interruption Rate: 2.79%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,189,769

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $229,439

Impressions: 319,023,054

Interruption Rate: 1.04%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $977,195

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $276,763

Impressions: 252,335,815

Interruption Rate: 1.98%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $755,616

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $498,650

Impressions: 229,683,928

Interruption Rate: 0.97%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $248,0927

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,107,786

5) The Wonder Years, ABC

Impressions: 226,718,378

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,304,260

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).