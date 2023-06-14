MrBeast Turns Up on ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’

YouTube superstar MrBeast is on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on Fox Wednesday, June 14. Jimmy Donaldson is MrBeast. He owns MrBeast Burger, which is known as a “virtual brand” where partner restaurants produce the burgers and sandwiches and deliver them via digital delivery apps.

Gordon Ramsay hosts Food Stars. Two teams compete to create an enticing menu for a delivery-only restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. The teams must cook in a stripped down “ghost kitchen” to create food that has consistent quality and can be easily delivered.

The guest judges in the episode entitled “Got This in the Bag” are MrBeast, Uber/Uber Eats CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Panera Bread chief operating officer Debbie Roberts.

A person from the team with the least favorable feedback from the guest panel will be eliminated.

MrBeast has 160 million YouTube subscribers, building enormous viewership with videos that marry goodwill, philanthropy and spectacle, such as “Giving a Random Homeless Man $10,000”, “I Adopted EVERY Dog in a Dog Shelter” and “1,000 Blind People See For the First Time.”

Donaldson, who is 25, lives in North Carolina. MrBeast has nearly 21 million followers on Twitter.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars premiered May 24.