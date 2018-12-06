Movies Anywhere Added to Xfinity X1 Platform

Adding to the streaming content available to Xfinity subscribers through their cable box, Comcast is integrating Movies Anywhere into its X1 platform.

Movies Anywhere lets consumers collect, organize and watch the movies they’ve purchased from digital retailers.

Comcast is the first pay-TV provider to work with Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere launched last year with films from five Hollywood studios and now can be synched with purchases from seven major digital retailers: iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Moves & TV, FandangoNow and Xfinity.

“Xfinity X1 is the only platform that provides customers with seamless, integrated access to all of their entertainment choices within one user interface, whether that content is live, on demand, streamed, recorded, rented or owned,” said Daniel Spinosa, VP, Entertainment Services, at Comcast Cable. “And by joining Movies Anywhere, Xfinity TV customers can now easily link their accounts across participating digital retailers and watch their consolidated digital library on X1, or anywhere in the country via the Xfinity Stream app and portal.”

Xfinity will be adding Amazon Prime Video to its platform next week and already has Netflix and YouTube available through customers remote controls.

Movies Anywhere customers will also be able to access films using the Xfinity Stream app and other Xfinity TV platforms.

Comcast customers will be able to take advantage of a promotion now being offered by Movies Anywhere. If they sync Movies Anywhere for the first time with one of the participating retailers--including Xfinity--the will get a free copy of Happy Feet. If they sync with two retailers, they get The Martian and The fate of the Furious.

Comcast is one of the country’s leading pay TV providers with a customer base that, like ours, consists of people who are passionate about the movies they love,” said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere. “We are thrilled to now include Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers among those who can benefit from Movies Anywhere’s ability to bring their favorite movies together in one place that can be accessed across a multitude of devices using the Movies Anywhere app and across Xfinity TV platforms.”

Movies Anywhere offers a library of over 7,500 digital movies, including new releases. Using the Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can connect their Movies Anywhere account with participating digital retailers and watch their digital movies from their living room and across multiple devices and platforms.