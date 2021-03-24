Motorsport Network Revving Up Global Live News OTT Channel

Motorsport Network said it is launching a global over-the top live auto racing news channel.

Motorsport.tv Live will have studios in London and Miami and in the U.S. will be available online, on an app and on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Android TV. The company said it will also soon be on Smart TV apps.

The channel’s coverage will focus on the major motorsports series including Formula 1, Formula E, 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR and IndyCar.

A soft launch featuring news bulletins will start March 29 following the Formula 1 Grand Prix from Bahrain. Live bulletins will begin in April with a fill live new service starting in late summer.

“We always promise to move fast and be distinctive and this latest initiative from Motorsport Network takes our class leading digital coverage of motorsport and automotive to the next level,” said James Allen, president of Motorsport Network.

“Interactivity with the audience, social media and social listening are all baked into the proposition from the start. I’ve worked in TV since the early 1990s and what we are able to do today in this space, with the remote operations technology and software that has been developed out of necessity during the pandemic, is amazing,” Allen said.