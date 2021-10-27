‘Moonshiners’ and ‘Master Distillers’ Premiere on Discovery

A new season of Moonshiners, about folks who make high-proof, illicit liquor in the backwoods, begins on Discovery and Discovery Plus Oct. 27 and competition series Master Distiller returns the same night on Discovery. The series are followed on Discovery by Moonshiners: Smoke Ring, about legendary moonshiner Tickle venturing to the Deep South in search of the best pit masters to compete in a battle for best BBQ.

All three series are produced by Magilla Entertainment.

Moonshiners features Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes and the rest of the gang. “Law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture,” teases Discovery.

After their stash house was raided by police, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson contemplate starting a new backwoods operation across state lines. Forced to flee Tennessee after a police raid, Mark and Digger discover the challenges of making Tennessee Whiskey in a different state. Meanwhile, Tickle expands his partnership with Josh Owens and outlaw shiners Henry and Kenny Law, assembling a mega still-site operation in Virginia, while Louisiana moonshiner Richard Landry discovers a hot market in New Orleans for outlaw absinthe.

Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Chris Tetens. For Discovery Channel, Bill Howard exec produces.

Master Distiller sees “‘shiners” take part in a distilling competition. Ramsey, Manes, Smith and Tickle host.

Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, Bill Howard exec produces.