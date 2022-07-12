‘Money Court’ Adds Bethenny Frankel as Host Alongside Kevin O’Leary

Money Court will return for a second season on CNBC, with Bethenny Frankel joining Kevin O’Leary in the host role. With O’Leary and Frankel weighing in on financial feuds, the show is set to premiere early in 2023.

O’Leary is on Shark Tank, where his nickname is Mr. Wonderful. Frankel is founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

“On the docket this season, Kevin and Bethenny settle money issues and dilemmas that every small and expanding business faces,” according to CNBC. “Whether it’s estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money, and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin and Bethenny’s ruling. Together they’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant evidence, and ultimately deliver financial justice!”

“Kevin and Bethenny are the ultimate team of arbitrators,” said Denise Contis, executive VP and head of content, CNBC Primetime. “Their perspective and business expertise will not only deliver resolution but will also provide enormous value that entrepreneurs can apply to their own businesses.”

The show premiered in summer 2021, and O’Leary discussed it on the B+C/Multichannel News podcast Series Business.

Frankel’s TV experience includes The Apprentice and The Real Housewives of New York City.

“This has been my best television experience to date,” she said. “The range in reviewing small businesses where everything is on the line to the riskiest hundred-million-dollar conflicts, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Kevin and I have entirely complementary skill sets, experience and expertise. This makes these verdicts so comprehensive and effective. We really are saving small and large businesses alike. Our sum is greater than its parts. There is nothing like this on television, and America needs a show that exhibits how to resolve business conflict in a creative, tactical, strategic and methodical manner.”

Money Court is produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment. O’Leary and Frankel executive produce with Eric Schotz and Stuart Krasnow, and Timothy Kuryak on behalf of CNBC. ■