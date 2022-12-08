‘Monarch’ Won’t See Season Two on Fox

Country drama Monarch will not see a second season on Fox. Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins played the husband and wife duo behind an influential country music family. The show was to debut out of the NFC Championship game in January, but was pushed to a fall premiere due to Covid complications.

Fox called the show “a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.”

Monarch debuted September 11. Adkins told B+C about his Albie character: “Albie is the patriarch of this very successful country music family that’s somewhat of a dynasty — at least they think that’s what it is. He’s herding cats — that’s his job. He tries to keep a lid on some of the drama. He keeps the family together while at the same time he tries to enjoy life and play a little music here and there.”

Monarch is Fox’s first wholly owned scripted series fully produced in-house.

Melissa London Hilfers created the show, and is an executive producer alongside Michael Rauch, who is showrunner, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. ■