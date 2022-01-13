Fox’s Drama ‘Monarch’ Pushed to Fall as COVID Hampers Production
By Jon Lafayette published
Show was set to premiere after NFC championship game
Fox said its highly promoted country music drama Monarch is being pushed to the fall because production is being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series was supposed to launch in the high-profile timeslot after the NFC Championship Game on January 30. Fox said it would announce replacement programming for January 30 and for Monarch’s planned regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the coming days.
Monarch stars Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel, with Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani.
Also: James Corden Tests Positive for COVID 19, ‘Late Late Show’ Halted
“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for FoxX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the Fall,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson said.
“ As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes,” the spokesperson said. “We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.” ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.