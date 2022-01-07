James Corden Tests Positive For COVID 19, ‘Late, Late Show’ Halted

James Corden, host of CBS’ Late, Late Show, said he tested positive for COVID 19 and that new episodes of his show will be off the air for a few days.

In an Instagram post Corden said he was “fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.”

NBC late night hosts Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show and Seth Meyers of Late Night have also tested positive recently.

COVID has also forced the delay of the Grammy Awards and the Bounce Trumpet Awards.