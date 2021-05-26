‘Modern Love’ Back on Amazon Prime Aug. 13

Season two of anthology series Modern Love starts on Amazon Prime Friday, Aug. 13. The show is inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. There are eight episodes.

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo have joined the cast for season two, joining Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington and others.

John Carney is writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love. John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz and Andrew Rannells will also direct episodes and Celine Held and Logan George co-direct one.

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann and Anthony Bregman executive produce season two, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story and The New York Times.

The second season was filmed in New York City, Albany, Schenectady and Troy, New York, and Dublin.