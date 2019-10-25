Amazon Renews ‘Modern Love’ Series

Amazon Prime has ordered a second season of romantic anthology series Modern Love. The show, inspired by the New York Times column, debuted Oct. 18. “The series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the column’s most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast,” said Amazon.

Season two will premiere in 2020.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship and family from Modern Love.”

Amazon Studios also announced a new overall deal with John Carney, the writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love.

“Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless,” said Carney. “Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

First season cast includes Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Anne Hathaway, Jane Alexander, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Dev Patel, John Slattery and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Carney, Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann and Anthony Bregman are executive producers of season two. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also executive produce. Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story and The New York Times.