Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey in Cast of Amazon Series Based on ‘NY Times’ Column

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery and Dev Patel are in the cast of Modern Love, an anthology series based on the New York Times column that will stream on Amazon. Each half-hour episode “will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms,” according to Amazon.

Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti and Gary Carr are also in the cast.

John Carney is the showrunner, director and executive producer. Sharon Horgan, Tom Hall and Emmy Rossum will direct.

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store,” said Carney. “We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty.”

Todd Hoffman will executive produce alongside Carney. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of the New York Times will also executive produce.

Modern Love is in production in New York.