Mo Amer Comedy ‘Mo’ on Netflix August 24

Mo, a series from comedian Mo Amer, premieres on Netflix August 24. Amer created the comedy with Ramy Yousseff, creator and star of Hulu comedy Ramy, about an Egyptian-American millennial getting by in New Jersey.

Mo features a man named Mo, who is a Palestinian refugee in Houston, living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. “Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks,” goes the Netflix summary.

Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba and Tobe Nwigwe are in the cast with Amer.

Amer, 41, emigrated from Kuwait when he was 9, and settled in Houston. His credits include films Mo Amer: The Vagabond and Black Adam. He and Youssef executive produce Mo with Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe and Solvan “Slick” Naim, with Naim directing.

The Guardian said "it is impossible not to become instantly invested in this warm, moving comedy."

There are eight episodes.

Mo shoots in Houston and A24 produces. ■