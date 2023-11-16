Modern Luxury Media Launches M/Lux Streaming Platform

Modern Luxury Media, publisher of Ocean Drive and Hamptons magazines, has launched M/Lux, an ad-supported streaming platform featuring luxury content.

M/Lux is available via Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Samsung, MLuxnetwork.com and on the M/Lux app.

Programming features brand-driven stories covering travel, art, culture, home design, fashion, beauty, food and drink.

“M/Lux offers luxury enthusiasts elevated storytelling focused on a luxury lifestyle and iconic brands,” M/Lux chief operating officer Heather Lacouture said. “As we continue expanding our content offering, we’re thrilled to forge partnerships with the world’s premier luxury lifestyle creators and brands, fostering a trusted environment that promises an unparalleled experience.”

Modern Luxury said luxury consumers are a $400 billion market. Its print and digital properties already reach 50 million people.

The company said it will promote M/Lux content across its print and online footprint.

“Combining M/Lux with the well-established media and marketing channels across the entire Modern Luxury Media platform enables our current and new advertisers the ability to further engage with a luxury audience across print, digital, social, editorial, live events — and now mid- to long-form video experiences,” Mike Pallad, president of Modern Luxury Media, said.