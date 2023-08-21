Amazon Adds Content To Fire TV Channels

Amazon said it signed up more content for its Fire TV Channels.

New content providers include GameSpot, Honest Trailers, and TV Guide from Fandom; Looper, Slash Film, and Nicki Swift from Static Media; Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and TV Line from Penske Media Corporation; and Funny or Die and Outside.

First TV Channels is a free ad-supported TV (FAST) video experience that Amazon said offers easy discovery with a single destination, giving customers access to thousands of new and topical ad-supported, live and on-demand short-form content across categories such as news, sports, entertainment news, travel, gaming.

Amazon said ne videos are added to Fire TV Channels throughout the day,

The new providers join ABC News, CBS Sports HQ, MLB, Fox Sports, NHL, People, IGN, IMDb, Martha Stewart and GoTraveler amon content providers already signed up.

Customers can also find Fire TV Channels content integrated throughout the Fire TV experience by pressing the Home button on the Alexa Voice remote, scrolling down to find content rows labeled Fire TV Channels, and clicking a content tile for immediate playback. Or, they can click the Free icon in Fire TV’s navigation bar.

Fire TV Channels’ content rows and position may vary, as Fire TV personalizes each customer’s experience over time, Amazon said.