Misti Turnbull, Jordan Cipala Named VPs at Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group said it promoted Misti Turnbull to VP of news and Jordan Cipala to VP of strategy & operations.

Turnbull has been CMG’s executive director of news and was part of the company’s WSB-TV, Atlanta, Action News team for 20 years.

“Misti understands CMG’s pursuit of journalism excellence. Her knowledge of multi-platform content strategies and audience insights makes us better every day,” said Marian Pittman, executive VP of content, product, innovation and research. “She’s exemplifies the power of dedication and what it takes to be the best.”

Cipala had been executive director, corporate operations and planning. In his new role, he will be responsible for evaluating business development opportunities, bolstering CMG’s market-intelligence capabilities and managing M&A and integration efforts.

He’ll continue as the executive sponsor of CMG’s Young Professionals Network Business Resource Group.

“Jordan has been an indispensable member of the CMG team in leading our annual strategic planning process, supporting our Board interactions, and operationalizing our M&A efforts,” said CMG CEO Dan York. “We’re thrilled to promote from within and reward his invaluable expertise and dedication to CMG’s future and continued evolution.”