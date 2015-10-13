Cox Names Misti Turnbull News Director of WSB Atlanta

Cox Media Group’s WSB-TV in Atlanta has tapped Misti Turnbull as its news director for the ABC affiliate. Turnbull, a WSB veteran of 16 years, takes over for Mike Dreaden, who was recently appointed Cox’s VP of news and marketing for television.

“Misti has played an integral role on our news editorial team overseeing our day-to-day news coverage, and we are extremely fortunate that we can tap internal talent like Misti for this key leadership position,” said Tim McVay, WSB VP and general manager, at Tuesday’s station staff meeting. "She is a proven part of our success and works at the extremely high level demanded of this station. We have tremendous confidence in Misti’s leadership, editorial judgment and knowledge of what it takes to be WSB-TV’s news director.”

Turnbull, who has won eight Emmy awards and nabbed 31 nominations in her time at WSB, had been managing editor for the past three and a half years, supervising daily news operations and driving content creation for 45 hours of live local news each week. Prior to that promotion, she served as a writer, producer and executive producer for morning and dayside.

“I’m excited and honored for this opportunity to lead the great team of journalists at this station,” Turnbull said. “I’m deeply committed to everything for which Channel 2 Action News stands and to continuing what makes it the best news station in the nation.