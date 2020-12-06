Mission Broadcasting Promotes Taunya Tourville-Bennett at KWBQ/KASY

Mission Broadcasting said that following its November acquisition of KWBQ-TV and KASY-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Tamer Media, it was promoting Taunya Tourville-Bennett to station manager and general sales manager at the duopoly.

Tourville-Bennett joined the station when KWBQ signed on in 1999. The station was owned by Acme, which added KASY later that year. As an account executive, she was the top salesperson at the stations, rising to local sales manager when Acme sold them to Tamer.

With her new promotion, Tourville-Bennett succeeds John Viai, who owned Tamer Media.

“Taunya Tourville-Bennett has spent her entire twenty-one-year broadcast career at these stations; that type of loyalty is rarely found in our industry today. I am confident that these television properties and our company will benefit greatly from her passion and commitment to all the communities we serve in New Mexico,” said Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting.

She reports to Steve Daniloff, Mission Broadcasting’s corporate director of sales.

“I am thrilled to be chosen to a leadership role for this growing television group,” Tourville-Bennett said. “Also, I am humbled by the faith they have placed in me. I look forward to continuing to work with our sales team to help local business and national clients thrive during these challenging times.”