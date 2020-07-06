Daniloff Named Corporate Sales Director at Mission

Mission Broadcasting has named Stephen Daniloff as corporate director of sales.

Daniloff most recently served as VP and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting’s WBRE-TV, Wilkes Barre, Pa. At Mission, he will manage an office in Solon, Ohio, and report directly to Dennis Thatcher, Mission’s president.

“Steve Daniloff brings a wealth of industry background to this position. He knows every aspect of spot sales and digital sales for today’s contemporary television station,” said Thatcher. “He has a proven, long-term record of success, matched by a meticulous approach to every detail. Nancie Smith [Mission’s chair] and I have great confidence in his ability to manage and train our Mission Sales Team.”

Before WBRE, Daniloff was director of sales for WSAV-TV, Savannah, Ga.; VP and general sales manager for AT&T’s regional sports network in Pittsburgh and regional sales manager for Scripps’ WEWS-TV, Cleveland.

“I am excited to be chosen for this newly created position with this growing broadcast television group,” Daniloff said. “This is an exceptional opportunity to work with an exceptional company. I am looking forward to partnering with our salespeople and helping local businesses grow and thrive as we emerge from these difficult times.”

Mission owns 21 TV stations in 18 U.S. DMAs.