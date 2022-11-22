Mike Rowe Gets 'Dirty' on Discovery December 11

(Image credit: Discovery)

Mike Rowe hosts a new season of Dirty Jobs on Discovery starting December 11. This season sees him take on the jobs of beaver relocator, deer urine farmer and manhole rehabilitator, among other dirty jobs.

The show was on Discovery 2005 to 2013, then returned a year ago. Spinoff Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip debuted on Discovery in 2020.

“Every episode of this fan-favorite series celebrates the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs across industries, ranging from construction to sanitation, manufacturing and more,” said Discovery. “And for Mike, the dirtier the job the better this season, as he tackles each with gusto and a no-nonsense approach which Discovery audiences respect and admire.”

The season starter sees Rowe in West Palm Beach, pitching in with some pool line fixers on some dirty pools. Rowe also works as a hotel soap recycler in the premiere.

Dirty Jobs is co-produced for Discovery Channel by School of Humans, LTD. and MRW Productions. ■