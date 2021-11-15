‘Dirty Jobs’ Back on Discovery Jan. 2

A new season of Dirty Jobs starts on Discovery and Discovery Plus Jan. 2. Mike Rowe hosts. The show was on Discovery 2005 to 2013, and spinoff Dirty Jobs: Row’d Trip was on last year.

“Mike Rowe and Dirty Jobs have been part of Discovery’s DNA for nearly two decades. I’m especially excited for a whole new generation of viewers to see Mike take on some pretty wild jobs that are messy as they get,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual. “This series is more than just doing a tough job. It’s about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it.”

The season premiere sees Rowe join the workers responsible for building America‘s infrastructure. He apprentices with rod busters, who twist, mold and fabricate the iron framework used to secure the nation’s superstructures. “Every day, millions of people drive over bridges and along our vast highway system. But what exactly does it take to build these complex and vital structures?” asks Discovery.

Rowe works alongside other essential employees in the new season. “Whether it’s a water tower cleaner, escalator maintainer, combat surgeon or epoxy installer, each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs,” Discovery said. “Mike will also lend a hand to those on the frontlines protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions or destructive iguanas.”

Rowe also took a look at infrastructure jobs in hosting How America Works on Fox Business.

“I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty,” Rowe said. “Also, I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

Dirty Jobs is co-produced for Discovery Channel by School of Humans, LTD. and MRW Productions. For School of Humans, Chad Crowley, Ben Franzen and Brandon Barr are executive producers. For MRW Productions, Mike Rowe and Mary Sullivan are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Joshua C. Berkley exec produce.