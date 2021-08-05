Fox Business to Revamp Primetime Programming Lineup

Fox Business Network will alter its primetime programming lineup in September to include news shows hosted by several of the network’s on-air personalities.

The new lineup, which will air under the umbrella FBN Prime moniker, debuts Sept. 20 with new weekly shows including How America Works, narrated by Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs), that focuses on individuals that work around the clock to keep our infrastructure in working order; and American Built, hosted by Stuart Varney, that follows the Varney & Co. host as he interviews renowned architects, engineers and historians about engineering marvels.

Tuesdays beginning Sept. 21 will feature American Dream Home, hosted by Cheryl Casone as she follows families as they hunt for the perfect house while sharing emotional journeys to their forever home. Also debuting is Manson Global, hosted by Kacie McDonnell, that explores the most lavish properties in the country.

Debuting Wednesday, Sept. 22, is American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch, featuring the Dale brothers as they attempt to mine 800 acres of previously unworked land for gold in Montana, as well as The Pursuit! With John Rich, featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

On Thursdays Fox Business will air encore episodes from its FBN Prime shows, said network officials. The network will retain its current Friday night programming, including shows Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker, and Barron’s Roundtable.

Current primetime series Kennedy will move to 7 PM Monday through Thursdays.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new engaging and inspirational primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers,” said network president Lauren Petterson in a statement.

