Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Outdistances Olympics-Charged USA Network

USA Network draws 1.7 million viewers in primetime on the strength of its Summer Olympics coverage

Fox News fought off a Summer Olympics-fueled push by USA Network to remain at the top of the weekly cable primetime and total day ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 1.9 million viewers in primetime for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1 to lead all cable networks for the fourth consecutive week, said Nielsen.

USA Network, which aired live Tokyo Summer Olympics coverage throughout the week, finished second with 1.7 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million viewers.

Read Also: NBC Gives the Tokyo Olympics TV's Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

HGTV was fourth for the week with 975,000 viewers, followed by TLC with 894,000 watchers.

Hallmark Channel (884,000 viewers), INSP (807,000), TNT (718,000), CNN (706,000) and TBS (699,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News topped the total day chart for the 24th consecutive week, averaging 1.1 million viewers, followed by USA Network (778,000 viewers), MSNBC (751,000), HGTV (577,000) and CNN (558,00), reported Nielsen.

Read Also: Fox News Blows Out Competition in July Ratings Race