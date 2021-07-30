Fox News Blows Out Competition in July Ratings Race

Fox News was the most watched network during the month of July in both primetime and total day, easily outdistancing its cable network competitors, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the period of June 28 to July 25, although the network’s audience was down 34% compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished a distant second with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV and TNT, which tied for third with 1 million viewers.

ESPN finished in fifth place with 1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (876,000 viewers), CNN (856,000), History (834,000), TLC (788,000) and USA Network (786,000), according to Nielsen.

On the total day front, Fox News averaged 1.1 million viewers -- the only cable network to surpass the 1 million viewer mark for the month. MSNBC (772,000), HGTV (629,000), CNN (596,000) and CNN (537,000) rounded out the top five most watched cable networks on a 24-hour basis, said Nielsen.