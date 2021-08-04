NBC Gives the Tokyo Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 1.

A promo for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, airing across the networks of NBCUniversal, is No. 1 — the third week in a row the Games top Promo Mojo.

With all eyes on NBC, the network takes the opportunity to hype two of its new fall dramas: La Brea in second and Ordinary Joe in fourth. Fellow traditional broadcaster CBS, meanwhile, promotes its summer reality fare — Love Island in third and Big Brother in fifth — helping to crowd out the cable networks that typically dominate our top 5.

Notably, the Tokyo Summer Olympics spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (122), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Tokyo Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal networks

Impressions: 364,381,019

Interruption Rate: 2.99%

Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,894,097

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $558,919

2) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 258,680,794

Interruption Rate: 3.51%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,159,518

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 208,388,412

Interruption Rate: 2.44%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,498,929

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Ordinary Joe, NBC

Impressions: 183,681,930

Interruption Rate: 3.99%

Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $873,744

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 171,878,176

Interruption Rate: 2.03%

Attention Index: 87 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $712,581

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).