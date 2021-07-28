NBC Again Gives the Tokyo Summer Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through July 25.

It’s no surprise that a promo for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, airing across the networks of NBCUniversal, tops our Promo Mojo ranker for a second week in a row — this time racking up more than 668 million TV ad impressions in the week ended July 25.

Hallmark Channel takes second place to hype the series finale of Good Witch, while CBS shows some love for Love Island in third and Big Brother in fourth. Closing out the top five, TV Land promotes the final season of its original comedy-drama Younger.

Notably, the Younger spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (112), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Tokyo Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal networks

Impressions: 668,878,966

Interruption Rate: 2.84%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,689,123

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $814,338

2) Good Witch, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 229,857,436

Interruption Rate: 6.53%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,169,674

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 222,052,593

Interruption Rate: 2.63%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,942,904

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 186,536,056

Interruption Rate: 2.90%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $888,799

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Younger, TV Land

Impressions: 182,518,537

Interruption Rate: 2.17%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 76%, Local 22%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $745,709

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).