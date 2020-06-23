Mike Rowe Hosts ‘Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip’ on Discovery

Mike Rowe will host new show Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip on Discovery starting July 7. Rowe previously hosted Dirty Jobs. Discovery calls the new series “part reunion, part road-trip, part look-back-special, and part ‘where-are-they-now’.” There are four episodes.

"Dirty Jobs Forrest Gumped its way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever. What began as a simple tribute to my grandfather has evolved into the granddaddy of ‘essential work’ programming, and I'm humbled every day by the number of people who continue to watch,” Rowe said. “Personally, I've missed the camaraderie more than anything else -- the fun of traveling with a tight-knit crew, meeting the finest people you could ever hope to know, and shooting in all 50 states many times over. Looking back at my favorite moments with the old crew while hitting the open road was the perfect way to reunite, especially at a time like the one we're all living through now. I know that fans of the show will have as much fun watching, as we did filming."

Rowe and the original Dirty Jobs crew cross the country to revisit past jobbers and tell new stories. Each episode will follow a theme, such as Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals.

Dirty Jobs Rowe’d Trip is produced for Discovery Channel by MRW Productions and School of Humans, Ltd. For MRW Productions, executive producers are Mike Rowe and Mary Sullivan. For School of Humans, Ltd. executive producers are L.C. Crowley and David Barsky; and Ben Franzen is supervising producer. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Joshua C. Berkley are executive producers.