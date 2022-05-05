Mike Myers Comedy ‘The Pentaverate’ Premieres on Netflix

Mike Myers comedy The Pentaverate launches on Netflix May 5. He plays a hapless Canadian TV journalist, in addition to several other characters.

The Netflix description goes: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Myers portrays Ken Scarborough, an investigative journalist with Caca News aiming to expose the Pentaverate secret society. He also plays a far-right radio host, a Russian oligarch and Alice Cooper’s manager, among other characters.

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key and Debi Mazar are also in the cast, as is Rob Lowe.

There are six episodes. ■